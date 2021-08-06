Murdered overseas-based Guyanese man died from strangulation and blunt trauma to the head

– Major Crimes Unit now assisting with investigations

Kaieteur News – A Post-mortem examination carried out on the body of overseas-based Guyanese businessman, Hemraj Pardesi called ‘Prem,’ who was found dead in his yard at Lot 9 Reliance, East Canje, Berbice, revealed that he died from strangulation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The examination was performed by Dr. Vivekanand Bridgemohan at the New Amsterdam Mortuary yesterday. Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that ranks from the Major Crimes Unit are now assisting local authorities in Berbice with the investigations, as two suspects still remain at large. Presently, there are five persons in custody, including the suspect that confessed on Wednesday.

Pardesi was killed during the course of a robbery at his house in East Canje on Tuesday night between 23:00 hrs. and midnight. Police the very next day arrested four persons and acting swiftly on information, apprehended a fifth person who was hiding in the waters of the Canje Creek aback of the Rose Hall Estate, East Canje. He has since been identified as Maryo Bissoondyal. He subsequently cracked under questioning and confessed to being an accomplice in the crime, while implicating two others, Jason Isaacs and a female.

Kaieteur News had reported that Bissoondyal confessed and told police that their intention was to rob Pardesi of money, which he had at his home. The suspect said the female lured Pardesi out of his yard with a phone call to come over at her house. She then made contact with Isaacs when Pardesi left to go home. Bissoondyal said when Pardesi entered his yard, they attacked him near his steps and struck him to the head with a steel rod and duct taped his neck until he passed out. The suspect told police that they then took the keys Pardesi had on his person to gain entry into the upper flat. They then ransacked in the building in search for the cash.

He said Isaacs escaped with a bag while he escaped empty handed and went into hiding until he was found and arrested. Police found Pardesi’s body between 23:30 hrs. and 23:45 hrs. Tuesday night at the bottom of his outdoor steps that leads to the upper flat of his two-storey concrete and wooden property. He had returned to Guyana a few weeks ago and was carrying out some renovations to the property. Pardesi, in the company of a friend on Tuesday, visited a commercial bank and had withdrawn a large amount of cash. He had also made withdrawals from the bank several days prior to his death. After returning back to the Reliance property, the individual is said to have left the premises around 22:30 hrs. Tuesday and shortly after the suspects entered the yard and attacked Pardesi.

Police in a statement said Pardesi was last seen alive and well by his nephew on the said date, in the company of another male. His body was found lying face down, motionless with what appeared to be blood coming from his nose, and duct tape around his neck. Traces of what appeared to be blood was seen on the steps leading to the upper flat and the entire upper flat of the building was ransacked. There was no sign of forced entry.