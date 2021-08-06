Latest update August 6th, 2021 5:31 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry of Health records two more COVID-19 deaths

Aug 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died on Wednesday. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the latest fatalities are two women, a 56-year-old and a 54-year-old both from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).
Both women died while receiving medical treatment at a medical facility and as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 553.
Further, the Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours they have recorded 84 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 22,789.
Presently, there 89 persons in institutional isolation, 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 661 persons in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,473 persons have recovered after testing positive for the disease.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Rose’ all-round blitz hands Jacklow Crazy Pomeroon U15 title

Rose’ all-round blitz hands Jacklow Crazy Pomeroon U15 title

Aug 06, 2021

Kaieture News – A fine all-round performance by Zandon Rose handed Jacklow Crazy XI 64-run victory over host Macaseema in the final of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee Under 15 T20 competition...
Read More
We have found out exactly what we wanted to – WI skipper Pollard

We have found out exactly what we wanted to...

Aug 06, 2021

Volcano Cricket team USA supports Alberttown fire victims

Volcano Cricket team USA supports Alberttown fire...

Aug 06, 2021

Two more youths benefit from BCB/Michael Ramdeen Memorial Trust Fund

Two more youths benefit from BCB/Michael Ramdeen...

Aug 06, 2021

RMA’s fully empowered to take charge of GFF Academy Training Centers

RMA’s fully empowered to take charge of GFF...

Aug 06, 2021

Guyanese exceeded expectations says 4-times Olympian Aliann Pompey

Guyanese exceeded expectations says 4-times...

Aug 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Election rigging is treason

    Kaieteur News Election rigging constitutes treason. This is the firm opinion of Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa, a Zambian Professor... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]