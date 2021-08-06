Ministry of Health records two more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update August 6th, 2021 5:31 PM
Aug 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died on Wednesday. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the latest fatalities are two women, a 56-year-old and a 54-year-old both from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).
Both women died while receiving medical treatment at a medical facility and as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 553.
Further, the Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours they have recorded 84 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 22,789.
Presently, there 89 persons in institutional isolation, 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 661 persons in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,473 persons have recovered after testing positive for the disease.
