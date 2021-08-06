Mining site’s General Manager, Security Guard found dead in their hammocks

Kaieteur News – Employees of a mining operation in Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, yesterday found two of their colleagues dead in their hammocks.

The dead men were identified as Richard Bachan, the General Manager of the operation, and Niles, only name given, the Security Officer. Their remains were found around 06:00 hrs.

The workers who found them told police that it appears as if someone had bludgeoned Niles to death while Bachan was probably shot or stabbed. Both men would usually sleep in a watchman’s camp located close to the work ground to guard the sluice box and the mining pit. Investigators were told that they were the only ones left in the watchman camp on Wednesday night.

It is suspected that it might have been a robbery gone wrong because after further checks around the area, it was found that the gold mat from the sluice boxes were missing. Niles’ AR-15 rifle could not be found as well. A bloodstained crow bar was found lying close by the scene.