James Bond: Pussy Galore and Octopussy

Kaieteur News – The character, Pussy Galore in the James Bond movie, Goldfinger, was a fierce defender of her boss but later turned against him. When I read James Bond’s letter in the newspapers, defending Volda Lawrence in her fight with David Granger, it reminded me of Pussy Galore. But Bond’s letter also reminded me of another James Bond movie, Octopussy.

Octopussy is a serious woman who leads a cult and is grateful to James Bond for a special favour Bond did for her. In Guyana, James Bond heads the campaign committee that is building the cult around Lawrence to topple Granger. In the movie, Bond rescues Octopussy from her boss and defeats him. Our local 007 is trying to do the same but the question is whether our local 007 has the testicular fortitude of the British James Bond to save anyone.

The letter is like a long, meandering cult-like worship (remember Octopussy headed a cult) of Lawrence that says everything but says nothing. Now Octopussy chose the British 007 to save her. In Guyana, Lawrence should be careful which cult member she assigns the task of helping her dethrone Granger. Surely, Lawrence has to know that the Guyanese James Bond is not in the category of the British Bond. The British 007 acts on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government. He is a respected and admired hero.

In Guyana, our local 007 has more villainous traits than heroic characteristics. Known as the street man of the PNC, 007 has never endeared himself to queen and country. I remember when an African youth, Keifer Burnett, was arrested by the Kitty police for two grams of ganja, his friends called 007 who told them what his fees were for a police station appointment. 007 did not turn up unless he was retained by queen and country. I turned up in court for Burnett.

When he was retained by king and country (Granger and the APNU+AFC’s monarchy) he ended up collecting more money in one month than his British counterpart would earn in a million years. When the king was toppled, after July 2020, the local Bond was charged with selling state land without due process. Bond of course reminds us of the ignorant emanation from Amanza Walton-Desir who said that Guyanese Indians are too mentally lazy to think for themselves so the PPP thinks for them.

Was it not the local 007 who hired a truck during the election drama and went through some streets of Georgetown announcing that APNU+AFC won the March 2020 general elections? The James Bond entourage passed by my home on the Railway Embankment at Turkeyen heading for Plaisance to fool African people who I believe, like Indians, can certainly think for themselves.

Is this the type of James Bond that Lawrence has assigned to help her topple her boss in the PNC? I would suggest Lawrence look at how Octopussy solicited the British James Bond to help her demolish her boss. When it comes to the local 007, as they say in common parlance, “he ain’t ready yet.”

If one studies Bond’s letter meticulously, he hasn’t done Lawrence any service. In fact, he has desecrated the party that Lawrence wants to lead. As mentioned above, the letter is lengthy with suppressed lies rising to the surface. Time and time in his poor defence of Lawrence, Bond admits that the March 2020 Elections was not won by the PNC. I doubt whether he consciously knows what he did.

Here are some eye-raising quotes from Bond’s protective piece – (1) “The decision to declare APNU+AFC the winner by David Granger had nothing to do with Volda Lawrence and her team but with Granger himself.” Comment – here 007 is admitting that the PNC without officially being informed who won the election announced it had won.

(2) – “In the early aftermath of the 2020 Elections there were allegations of Region Four tabulations being altered. Even Granger’s son-in-law, Dominic Gaskin, questioned the results; yet amidst all this Granger celebrates.” Comment – this is the first time, a well-known PNC insider is acknowledging that there were accusations of fraud in the Region Four counting. Bond by recognising this must know that the Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, had to be the collector.

(3) – “Granger as Campaign Director handled the elections poorly. He did not marshal his troops, he did not ensure that there were enough boots on the ground and in the places of poll countrywide, he did not display the degree of militancy required to keep the PPP/C at bay, he did not ensure adequate provisions were allocated to the various electoral districts.” Comment – finally, a PNC stalwart point to the reason the PNC lost in March 2020.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)