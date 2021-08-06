Former employees charged for stealing AC Units by forging a bill

Latest update August 6th, 2021 5:31 PM
Aug 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two former employees of Gafsons Industries Limited were on Wednesday, hauled before a City Magistrate after they were charged for allegedly stealing two air-conditioning units from Gafsons, using a forged bill.
The men, Komolram Persaud, 25, a bus driver of Lot 471 Section ‘C,’ Block ‘Y,’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, and Robin Singh, 29, unemployed of Lot 129 D, Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, both appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Persaud and Singh were jointly charged with larceny of clerk or servant and forgery with intent to defraud. The first charge alleges that between January 1, 2021, and January 31, 2021, while being employees of Gafsons Industries Limited, they stole two air-conditioning units valued at $273,186, property of the company.
The second charge alleges that during the same period, with intent to defraud, they forged a document claiming to be from Gafsons Industries Limited.
Chief Magistrate McLennan granted the defendants bail in the sum of $150,000 each and the matter was adjourned to August 11, 2021. However, Singh told the court that he is unemployed and does not have any money to post bail and as such, he was remanded to prison.
Aug 06, 2021Kaieture News – A fine all-round performance by Zandon Rose handed Jacklow Crazy XI 64-run victory over host Macaseema in the final of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee Under 15 T20 competition...
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – The character, Pussy Galore in the James Bond movie, Goldfinger, was a fierce defender of her boss... more
Kaieteur News Election rigging constitutes treason. This is the firm opinion of Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa, a Zambian Professor... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written about a meeting, convoked by the present Chair of the Permanent... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]