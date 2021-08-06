Latest update August 6th, 2021 5:31 PM

Former employees charged for stealing AC Units by forging a bill

Aug 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two former employees of Gafsons Industries Limited were on Wednesday, hauled before a City Magistrate after they were charged for allegedly stealing two air-conditioning units from Gafsons, using a forged bill.

Charged, Komolram Persaud.

The men, Komolram Persaud, 25, a bus driver of Lot 471 Section ‘C,’ Block ‘Y,’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, and Robin Singh, 29, unemployed of Lot 129 D, Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, both appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Persaud and Singh were jointly charged with larceny of clerk or servant and forgery with intent to defraud. The first charge alleges that between January 1, 2021, and January 31, 2021, while being employees of Gafsons Industries Limited, they stole two air-conditioning units valued at $273,186, property of the company.
The second charge alleges that during the same period, with intent to defraud, they forged a document claiming to be from Gafsons Industries Limited.
Chief Magistrate McLennan granted the defendants bail in the sum of $150,000 each and the matter was adjourned to August 11, 2021. However, Singh told the court that he is unemployed and does not have any money to post bail and as such, he was remanded to prison.

