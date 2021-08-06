Common Entrance exam done!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem picknee write dem Common Entrance examinations dis week. Dem boys wish dem luck.

At one school one ah dem teacher decide fuh put he students through a trial test. One of de questions asked de students to fill in de blanks to de question,

“Old MacDonald had a _____?”

One of de children think fuh wan lang time and den write,” Old MacDonald had a farm.”

He friend wah sit down next to be ask he quietly, “How do you spell farm?”

De first student seh, “Man, that’s easy. It’s EIEIO.”

It mek dem boys remember de story of de three recruits who bin trying to get into de police force. Dem had to do a special examination.

De examiner tek de fuss applicant into a room and show he a photograph for 10 seconds, and den ask de applicant, “If this was your suspect, how would you remember him?”

“Easy,” de first applicant say. “He only has one eye!”

“You idiot!” de examiner yell. “Of course he has two eyes! It’s a side profile picture. You’re too stupid to be a police. Get out of here!”

De examiner show de second applicant de picture and ask he, “If this was your suspect, how would you remember him?”

De second applicant answered, “He only has one ear!”

“You moron!” shout de examiner, “Of course he has two ears! It’s a side profile picture. You’re as dumb as the last person I tested. Get out of here!”

It was now de turn of de third applicant. De examiner show he de photograph and ask, “If this was your suspect, how would you remember him?”

De third applicant was deep in thought but after a few minutes say, “I have it! He wears contact lenses!”

De examiner is bewildered, but leaves the room to go check. He find out dat de person in de picture does indeed wear contacts.

“That’s amazing!” he say to de third applicant, “I’ve never met someone as brilliant as you. Welcome to the team! Out of curiosity, how could you tell the man in the picture had on contacts?”

“Well he couldn’t wear REGULAR glasses,” de third applicant reply. “He only has one ear and one eye!

Talk half and pray fuh dem picknee pass dem exam.