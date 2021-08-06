Bandits posing as gold dealers cart off $58M in gold and cash – Security guard held

Kaieteur News – Cops have held a security guard as they investigate a robbery where bandits posing as gold dealers managed to cart of $38M in cash and $20M worth of raw gold from a gold trader, located in Gordon Street, Kitty.

The multimillion-dollar heist took place around 10:05 hrs. yesterday. According to police, the name of the gold trading company they robbed is Wallison Enterprise.

Detectives believe that the robbery was carefully planned and perpetrated. Based on the investigations conducted so far, they learnt that a white car had pulled up in front of the building. Three men emerged from the car and reportedly approached the security guard where they indicated to him that they came to sell gold. The security personnel allowed them to enter the premises to conduct business.

Investigators reported that while in the waiting area, one of the men showed the cashier a parcel of gold that he wanted to sell, and immediately after, he and his accomplices pulled out guns from their waists and ordered her into the office where the gold and money were stored.

CCTV footage obtained from the company, showed that it might be the case where one of the men was allowed into one of the offices to sell the gold he claimed to have brought. That suspect was masked, heavily built, wore a black shirt and carried a haversack on his back. It appeared that while in the office, he was probably negotiating the price rate for the gold with the employee.

The employee seemed to be clueless that the man was a bandit and continued to negotiate with him. As they conversed another man entered, also carrying a haversack. A few minutes later a third individual entered.

As the employee was about to cut open the parcel of gold that they were supposedly selling, one of the men barged into another section of the building. The two who remained took off their haversacks – one of them pulled out a parcel of plastic zip-ties from his haversack, while the other grabbed hold of the employee’s hands.

Together they strapped the employee’s hands with a zip-tie and forced him into the section of the building where their accomplice had entered.

In other camera footage, two of the same men were seen holding two more employees – a female, the cashier, and a male – at gunpoint in an office. They sent them out of the office and cleaned up some accessories, such as cellphones from the desk as they exited.

According to a police report, they had handcuffed all of their victims with zip-ties after ordering them to open two metal safes. They had reportedly stocked their haversacks with the gold, cash and the employees’ cellphones. The bandits then locked them into a room and left the premises escaping in the waiting white car. Investigators reported that the cashier then raised an alarm and the security guard came to their rescue.