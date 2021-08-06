Another kind of abuse

Kaieteur News – The nation’s attention is usually focused and frightened by what occurs in the harrowing instances of domestic violence involving adult partners in the home. But there is another kind of violence, and we call it that, which happens in families, leaving no less numb, still more disbelieving. These would be what are meted out to the elderly in our midst, and at the hands of their own relations, no less.

We had cause to report this recently: “Patient at GPHC believes that he was abandoned by relatives – Palms unable to house him” (KN July 26). The professionals at the GPHC have noticed this alarming situation, which, though not yet at the stage that it could be termed full-fledged trend, is still too frequent and worrying. Children and close relatives bring their sick elderly and dump them at the GPHC, and never another word from, or sighting of them, ever occurs again. These, who for all purposes and intents, abandoned are usually very ill, with chronic complaints. Most of the time, they can’t care for themselves, so feeble they are, as is the story of the patient whose dreadful plight we covered.

Unfortunately, he is not alone. Like many of his peers, he is poor, with not more than the clothing on his back, and not a cent to fall back upon for support. Those that can’t do anything for themselves, in regular circumstances, have nothing left to fend for themselves. In the particular situation of this elderly patient, he can’t even walk, and is dependent on the kindness of complete strangers.

There have been reports of those elderly citizens, who once had assets to their name, but were stripped bare by their heartless children. They are then moved (dumped) into nursing facilities to care for them, so that the property that they owned, and in which they resided, could be sold, from right under their feet. They are powerless to prevent, since they had made such provision in a bona fide will or some power of attorney type document that gave decision-making powers to their offsprings. Or those cunning children colluded with corrupt officials to convert unintended bequests to themselves. Whether the now suffering elderly had or didn’t, too many of them are left on their own, and when they have the least strength to look out for themselves, and the least in resources to take care of their needs.

We have some facilities in place to care for our elderly, and we have some elder care laws that seek to prevent the physical abuse of their persons, along with prudent handling of their affairs by others, including at the hands of close loved ones. Both facilities and laws represent starts in a good direction, but they are far from comprehensive and robust enough to cater appropriately for the many needs of Guyana’s mounting numbers of elderly.

Many of our elderly citizens have been left behind by migrating adult children, partly through desire or agreement, or partly through convenience. Regarding the latter, the faster, more demanding, cosmopolitan environments in advanced societies are for the young, with little time or energy available to absorb the many requirements posed by elderly parents or relations. The best intentions fall apart, which extend to those left behind, alone. Further, many elderly Guyanese who accompanied their sponsoring children to fast-paced overseas cities end up as overwhelmed babysitters, or alone at home, and for which conditions, there is less and lesser zeal. So, they either return home, or are packed up and sent back home.

There they may hibernate, or languish, unattended for years. Believe it or not, these are the luckier ones. Those who lived in poverty most of their lives face their later years with dread from wanting and not having. Though there are no overnight fixes, with space scarce, and the Ministry of Social Protection recently rolling out laudable elderly initiatives, there is so much still needed to give our old and weary, our sick and fatigued, some cushion in their silver years. High cost, high-profile projects capture the attention, but we also recommend that some priority be made for our needy elderly, as part of a broad sturdy safety net.