Vnet Communications/Bartica Town Council Emancipation 10-Overs cricket

Quentin Sampson smashes 129* to lead Tyube Knight Rider past Dagg Point in final

Held under strict covid-19 restrictions/guidelines and aided by a vaccination drive as the authorities in Bartica continues to encourage residents to be fully vaccinated, the Mayor and Town Council held a successful 10-Overs cricket competition on the weekend which was won by the Tyube Knight Rider Cricket Team.

The tournament took place at the Bartica Sports Centre and was sponsored (cash & trophies) by Vnet Communications in observance of Emancipation celebrations; it was organised by the Bartica Town Council.

Contesting the final under flood lights against Dagg Point, Tyube Knight Rider took first strike and rattled up 194-4 off their 10-overs led by a swashbuckling undefeated 129 from the Best Batsman of the competition, Quentin Sampson.

Needing to better the performance of Tyube Knight Rider to post a winning score of 195, Dagg Point were restricted to 138-8 off their 10-overs falling short by 56 runs. The main wicket taker was Asif Khan who took 3-25 off his two overs; he was named the Best Bowler of the competition.

The other teams which participated were Karrau, Sun Riser, Batavia and Royal Strickers. His Worship, Mayor Gifford Marshall and Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams assisted with the presentation of prizes.