Two men are latest COVID-19 casualties

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. The latest fatalities are that of two men, a 48-year-old and a 62-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Both men passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 551.

Further, the Ministry, via its COVID-19 dashboard, revealed that within 24 hours, 62 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,705. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 11,652 persons are women and 11,053 are men.

Presently, there are 91 persons in institutional isolation, 11 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 600 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,452 have recovered from the virus.

