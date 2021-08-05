Latest update August 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two men are latest COVID-19 casualties

Aug 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. The latest fatalities are that of two men, a 48-year-old and a 62-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Both men passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 551.
Further, the Ministry, via its COVID-19 dashboard, revealed that within 24 hours, 62 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,705. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 11,652 persons are women and 11,053 are men.
Presently, there are 91 persons in institutional isolation, 11 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 600 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,452 have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Seegobin, Austin propel Mahdia/Movements Family to two-wicket win over Laluni

Seegobin, Austin propel Mahdia/Movements Family to two-wicket win...

Aug 05, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – A courageous unbeaten eight-wicket stand of 65 between Deonarine Seegobin and Raydon Austin handed Mahdia/Movements Family a two-wicket victory over Laluni in...
Read More
Vnet Communications/Bartica Town Council Emancipation 10-Overs cricket

Vnet Communications/Bartica Town Council...

Aug 05, 2021

Grant-Stuart set for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo; Min. of Sport & NSC support

Grant-Stuart set for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games...

Aug 05, 2021

Golf continues to blossom – second junior camp underway

Golf continues to blossom – second junior...

Aug 05, 2021

GMR&SC condemns unsanctioned racing by individuals

GMR&SC condemns unsanctioned racing by...

Aug 05, 2021

Fitness Express continues support of athletes ahead of 48th CAC Bodybuilding C/ships

Fitness Express continues support of athletes...

Aug 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The source of our problems

    Kaieteur News – The truth has been staring our financial gurus in the face. They have been looking at it but whether... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]