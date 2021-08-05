Man found dead in alleyway died from blow to head, strangulation – PM reveals

Latest update August 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Venezuelan national, Ian Singh, 32, who was found dead in an alleyway on Sunday last was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. This is according to a post mortem examination (PM) conducted yesterday.
Singh, popularly known in the Venezuelan migrant community residing in Guyana as “Caracas”, was found dead in an alleyway close to the Sleepin Hotel hours after he had an altercation with a group of men at the Rio Nightclub located in Queenstown.
Singh had reportedly left for the nightclub around 00:30hrs on Sunday. According to his friends, a fight had erupted around 04:00hrs between one of his acquaintances and a group of Guyanese men. He had reportedly rushed to defend the individual but ended up being attacked and beaten by the men.
As they pounded away at him, an eyewitness related that bottles could be heard breaking. One individual said it appeared as if they were “lashing” him to the head with the bottles.
Singh had managed to free himself and reportedly ran away. Detectives initially believed that he might have collapsed in the alleyway and died from his injuries but it could be the case that he was followed and murdered.
This is based on the post mortem report that strangulation also played a part in causing his death. Some eyewitnesses had related too that shortly after the altercation, the men were spotted leaving the same alleyway where Singh’s body was found.
As investigations continue into his murder, detectives are trying to trace all leads, which they hope will result in the capture of the killer or killers.
Aug 05, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – A courageous unbeaten eight-wicket stand of 65 between Deonarine Seegobin and Raydon Austin handed Mahdia/Movements Family a two-wicket victory over Laluni in...
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – The most irritating and disgusting thing I found about Eusi Kwayana’s reaction to the attempted rigging... more
Kaieteur News – The truth has been staring our financial gurus in the face. They have been looking at it but whether... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written about a meeting, convoked by the present Chair of the Permanent... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]