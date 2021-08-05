Man found dead in alleyway died from blow to head, strangulation – PM reveals

Kaieteur News – The Venezuelan national, Ian Singh, 32, who was found dead in an alleyway on Sunday last was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. This is according to a post mortem examination (PM) conducted yesterday.

Singh, popularly known in the Venezuelan migrant community residing in Guyana as “Caracas”, was found dead in an alleyway close to the Sleepin Hotel hours after he had an altercation with a group of men at the Rio Nightclub located in Queenstown.

Singh had reportedly left for the nightclub around 00:30hrs on Sunday. According to his friends, a fight had erupted around 04:00hrs between one of his acquaintances and a group of Guyanese men. He had reportedly rushed to defend the individual but ended up being attacked and beaten by the men.

As they pounded away at him, an eyewitness related that bottles could be heard breaking. One individual said it appeared as if they were “lashing” him to the head with the bottles.

Singh had managed to free himself and reportedly ran away. Detectives initially believed that he might have collapsed in the alleyway and died from his injuries but it could be the case that he was followed and murdered.

This is based on the post mortem report that strangulation also played a part in causing his death. Some eyewitnesses had related too that shortly after the altercation, the men were spotted leaving the same alleyway where Singh’s body was found.

As investigations continue into his murder, detectives are trying to trace all leads, which they hope will result in the capture of the killer or killers.