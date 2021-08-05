Latest update August 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

GTU opposes possibility of mandatory COVID-19 jabs for teachers

Aug 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) is voicing its concern over the indications of a possible mandatory vaccination requirement for teachers. In a statement on the issue yesterday, the GTU noted while the President has the right to call on teachers to get vaccinated, it is the democratic right of every citizen, including teachers to make personal choices.

GTU General Secretary, Coretta McDonald.

The union said it has always supported free choice in taking the vaccine and so will neither advise against nor enforce the inoculation of teachers.
Earlier this week, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had urged teachers to show leadership and get vaccinated as the government prepares to reopen schools next month for face-to-face teaching.
“Because vaccines inoculate everyone against this dreaded deadly virus, all of us should be troubled by those who refuse to be vaccinated. The unvaccinated are now as deadly as the virus itself for they are not only susceptible to infection, they will carry it…the government has a responsibility to defend the health of all,” Ali said.
He’d added, “We cannot expose children to unvaccinated teachers,” while speaking at a press conference immediately following his address marking the first anniversary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) ascension to office.
While he did not say vaccination for teachers would be mandatory, he did announce that “teachers are responsible enough” to understand the need for vaccination.
But, in its statement, the union said, “We believe that the vaccine must remain voluntary and not made mandatory, neither explicitly stated nor implicitly imposed. We urge all teachers and right-thinking Guyanese to resist any attempt by any individual, organisation or body to subject you to a tyrannical decision, the decision is yours.”
The union, therefore, is calling for the mounting of awareness campaigns that match the zeal of the vaccination drives, adding that COVID-19 vaccines are new and so the hesitancy expressed by many worldwide is understood. “Our teachers are no different since some of our members have reservations due to personal illnesses and/or fear,” the union said.

