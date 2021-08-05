Grant-Stuart set for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo; Min. of Sport & NSC support

Latest update August 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2021 Sports
– GOA not yet on board
Kaieteur News – Para cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart who qualified for the Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020 in 2018 is already facing serious challenges before even touching down in Japan.
The reigning 2021 Guyana Cycling Federation National Masters Champion who also finished fifth overall in the Senior category should have already been in Miami on an eight (8) weeks training/preparation programme but that has been cut drastically due to lack of funding; he is now expected to wing out on Sunday for Miami where he would be engaging in a two-weeks training stint and will leave there on August 23rd for Japan.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Grant-Stuart, who is no stranger to representing Guyana on the international stage with admirable success, informed that he is still awaiting support for the Guyana Olympic Association to make his quest of medaling for Guyana, reality.
“I have already received support from the Honourable Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. and the National Sports Commission but am still awaiting word from the GOA on what support I would receive.”
These games would be held under the auspices of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) of which the National Paralympics Committee of Guyana is affiliated.
Grant-Stuart would be Guyana’s lone representative at these games and would be competing in the Time Trials and Road Race, respectively. He noted that preparation is vital for him as part of the course in Tokyo is very hilly and steep with gradients above what we have here.
Aug 05, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – A courageous unbeaten eight-wicket stand of 65 between Deonarine Seegobin and Raydon Austin handed Mahdia/Movements Family a two-wicket victory over Laluni in...
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Aug 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – The most irritating and disgusting thing I found about Eusi Kwayana’s reaction to the attempted rigging... more
Kaieteur News – The truth has been staring our financial gurus in the face. They have been looking at it but whether... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written about a meeting, convoked by the present Chair of the Permanent... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]