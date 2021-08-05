Grant-Stuart set for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo; Min. of Sport & NSC support

– GOA not yet on board

Kaieteur News – Para cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart who qualified for the Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020 in 2018 is already facing serious challenges before even touching down in Japan.

The reigning 2021 Guyana Cycling Federation National Masters Champion who also finished fifth overall in the Senior category should have already been in Miami on an eight (8) weeks training/preparation programme but that has been cut drastically due to lack of funding; he is now expected to wing out on Sunday for Miami where he would be engaging in a two-weeks training stint and will leave there on August 23rd for Japan.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Grant-Stuart, who is no stranger to representing Guyana on the international stage with admirable success, informed that he is still awaiting support for the Guyana Olympic Association to make his quest of medaling for Guyana, reality.

“I have already received support from the Honourable Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. and the National Sports Commission but am still awaiting word from the GOA on what support I would receive.”

These games would be held under the auspices of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) of which the National Paralympics Committee of Guyana is affiliated.

Grant-Stuart would be Guyana’s lone representative at these games and would be competing in the Time Trials and Road Race, respectively. He noted that preparation is vital for him as part of the course in Tokyo is very hilly and steep with gradients above what we have here.