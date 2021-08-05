Govt. in search of project manager, senior engineer for gas-to-shore project

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources has announced vacancy positions for a Project Manager and Senior Engineer for the contentious gas-to-shore project.

According to the Terms of Reference (ToR), the Project Manager will play a lead role with influence to review and guide projects in a direction where positive outcomes will be to maximise transparency and the achievement of efficient and competitive value engineering as a standard approach.

The role requires liaising with multidisciplinary teams and presents an opportunity for the manager to work closely with both Operator and Government to investigate existing procedures.

Further, the Manager will develop, lead and manage the Project Management Team (PMT) and deliver objectives in support of the gas-to-shore, including an amendment to the Liza Field Development Plan (FDP) and technical input to the EISA. This Manager will also be responsible for ensuring that the design for construction, commissioning and operations, which is integral to delivering in support of gas-to-shore objectives; guarantee that relevant PMT and operator Front End Engineering Design (FEED) engineering, personally understand the contractual relationship and the techno-commercial model and their ability to impact it.

This Project Manager is also expected to lead identification, documentation and appropriate integration of industry lessons learned on projects, and align PMT, operator FEED Engineering Contractor(s), and a third party consultant scopes.

The ToRs went on to say that the role will report to the Head of the Gas-to-Energy Task Force and will ensure that the economic project delivery is achieved from all activities in the area of Critical Infrastructure.

For this position, the Ministry of Natural Resources requires that the Project Manager have a minimum of 15 years of infrastructure experience, preferably within onshore pipeline experience; excellent team leadership and communication skills; a higher qualification university degree, amongst other key requirements.

Meanwhile, the position of Senior Engineer will be responsible for playing a lead role to review and guide projects to maximise transparency. According to the ToRs, the Engineer will be required to attain efficient and competitive value engineering as a standard approach, as well as liaising with multidisciplinary teams.

This Engineer will report to the Project Manager and will ensure that the economic project delivery is achieved from all activities in the area of critical infrastructure.

These activities include supporting the team to deliver technical quality and integrity throughout the FEED process; support value engineering and procurement review process; provide alignment with the Natural Resources Ministry Project Management process requirements; create/develop a strategic long-term plan for the development of value engineering; collaborate with and develop relationships with multi-disciplinary teams to expand successful equipment/goods categories; establish a long-term vision and communicate associated opportunities/risks, along with other critical objectives.

In the area of qualifications and experience, the Engineer will be required to have a minimum of 10 years of infrastructure experience, preferably within onshore pipeline experience; excellent team leadership and communication skills; a higher qualification university degree, amongst other key qualifications.

The Ministry of Natural Resources requests that interested candidates send their curriculum vitae and a letter of interest to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary on or before August 20, 2021.