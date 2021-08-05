Golf continues to blossom – second junior camp underway

Kaieteur News – Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle said he was impressed by the progress golf was making in Guyana as, in addition to a handover ceremony last Friday of several million dollars of equipment, a second Golf Camp got underway on Monday.

Mr. Ninvalle expressed his delight at the rapid growth stating “My goal is to ensure that every Guyanese has access to sports, something that has been a challenge with covid-19. Golf however, is the perfect answer to restrictions as its characteristics allow for play with little modifications. And I must say the President of the Guyana Golf Association/Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain has done a commendable job of bringing the sport to its current level and the results that have been accomplished in a short period is remarkable.”

The Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy extended an invitation to Wayne Barrow and Ivan Bentham, of the President Youth Award Republic of Guyana programme (PYARG) Department Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, to bring several members of the BV Youth Group to experience the sport at no cost due to sponsorship by Toolsie Persaud Ltd, Service Guyana HVAC, Ansa Mcal and Trophy Stall.

Dr. Joaan Deo, Head Coach at the Nexgen Golf Academy emphasised that the goal for Guyana to compete in golf at the next Olympics starts now. “This is why we are so focused on these camps to find the talent that we can develop into a national team.”

Public Relations Officer for the GGA Guy Griffith commented, “The main reason for the growth is our Executive’s vision for the GGA to make Golf an inclusive and not exclusive sport. The results over the past year and the sheer numbers that have responded, breaking age, cultural and religious barriers are a testament to the hard work by our team.”

Hussain said “Partnerships with various sporting disciplines such as Table Tennis, Badminton, Archery, and Football have fueled interest in golf and we will be introducing Air Badminton, the outdoor game on Thursday with our Top National Players Priyanna Ramdhani & Akili Haynes conducting the session. GBA executives Gokarn Ramdhani, Ayanna Watson and Emily Ramdhani will also be present.

The GGA and Allied Arts Unit, led by Lindley Langhorne, will start the training of PE Teachers later in August, for 50 more schools in Regions 2, 4, and 5 to provide over 10,000 students access to the sport by end of 2021, making good on the promise to have Golf become one of the most played sports in the country, all in less than one year!

The Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy provides equipment and lessons for anyone interested in learning the game and the facility is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm. See nexgengolfacademy on Facebook and Instagram for details or call 668 7419 for more information.