GMR&SC condemns unsanctioned racing by individuals

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), in a release to the media has condemned and distanced itself from the actions of persons who have been reported to be doing unsanctioned racing at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri. The release read that, “The GMR&SC wishes to state that it has given ‘NO PERMISSION’ to any competitor, group of competitors or persons to host any event of any kind at the South Dakota Circuit.”

“GMR&SC, the local body charged with the administration and control of all motorsport events, has noted several instances where persons have been using parts of the ‘drag strip’ with an aim to hosting racing events/meets.

Brought to the club’s attention via social media, some instances have featured persons attempting to drag race using sections of the strip.

The club is in no way, shape or form associated with those events and discourages its members from participating in such.

It is against the National COVID-19 guidelines to host an event without proper permission from the National COVID-19 Task Force.

The club wishes to remind all members and competitors that attending, promoting and participating in non-sanctioned GMR&SC events may result in bans or suspension of said competitors and team members.”

The release also noted that if any member of the club would like to utilise the track for private testing, the club can be contacted but all covid-19 protocols must be observed.