Give de lil man a bite of de cherry!

Kaieteur News – De gas-to-shore project is a money-making scheme. But who gan mek de money and who gan taste de honey?
No new feasibility study nah do fuh see if it cheaper and mo affordable fuh use dan solar power. But dem done gan ahead and invite investors fuh de project. Yuh know why?
Guyanese people nah see no financial model but investors done see um. Dat is how Guyanese does get treat, like grass by dem own guvment.
Dem boys gat a lil small piece in de bank dem wan invest. And dem only want a guarantee four percent. So dem boys wan know why instead of inviting investors, de guvment nah design de financial model fuh allow dem small man fuh put a lil change in de project and mek a lil hustle.
Dem boys done know wah gan happen. Is dem big selected investors wah gan mek de money pun dis project. But why de small man can’t get a bite at de cherry?
Dem boys wan know why we spending all dis money pun gas-to-shore when it gan only reduce electricity price by 50 percent. Dat nah mek sense. Every household should get free electricity up to 200 kilowatts per month. After all, de gas is we own and we only gat fuh pay fuh transport it to land.
By de way, de guvment did promise to amend de Petroleum Act. Dem pass amendment but it gat fuh do with land, nat with petroleum.
Dem starting back de hydro project. But dis time dem gan get shock attack because nobody nah gan touch dat with a 40-foot pole, nat even dem friends who does call demselves syndicated investors.
Talk half and watch de usual suspects!
