From 1968 to 2020, my eyes saw election rigging

Kaieteur News – The most irritating and disgusting thing I found about Eusi Kwayana’s reaction to the attempted rigging of the March 2020 election was his exclamation that he did not have the facts to come to a conclusion.

This man who has children and grandchildren who no doubt look at things through their smart-phones in his presence that are taking place live had the temerity to reply to me to say his distant position does not place him in a position to comment.

What Roxanne Myers, Clairmont Mingo and Keith Lowenfield did was shown to the world at the time it was happening. Guyanese in their homes throughout the world were watching at what was taking place in the GECOM Command Centre at the time these events were occurring.

The videos are available of what took place on that fateful day of March 4 at the Command Centre. The only person in the Diaspora that said he wasn’t in possession of the facts was Eusi Kwayana. I am accusing him of lying. At the time, I was broadcasting to the world with Leonard Gildarie from the studio of Kaieteur Radio.

I was a 17-year-old polling agent for the PPP in the 1968 election at St. Thomas Moore Primary School on D’Urban Street, Wortmanville. I saw people come in and voted two and three times. On objection, abuse met you from all inside that polling station. From 1969 I grew up knowing that in my country, there was no real general election.

By 1992, I was getting on in age, had multi university education, was married with a child, and working as a university lecturer. In that year, a new Guyana, a new Frederick Kissoon, a new population was born. We could now vote for which party we wanted to see be the government.

At the beginning of 2020, just two months into 2020, my world came crashing down in the studio of Kaieteur Radio. Here is what I wrote before and will repeat. In the Kaieteur Radio studio, Jerry Gouveia was the guest and he said that on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, there was no one doing any counting of the remaining ballots for Region Four. His words were, “I cannot understand it; no one is working.”

When he said those words, an indescribable emotion came over me. What I saw as a 17-year-old in 1968, what I saw in 1973, 1978, 1985, I was seeing in March 2020. But there was one difference. No one who had opposed the rigging from 1968 to 1985 could ever believe in their life on earth, it would have taken the riggers five months of endeavour to steal the election.

Today is two days after a year has passed and most of the absurdities connected with Guyana’s more depraved electoral fraud remain. Clairmont Mingo, Roxanne Myers, Keith Lowenfield are still employees of GECOM. They still get a pay that most senior state employed lawyer, state employed surgeon, state employed accountant, state employed engineer, public servant and UG professor do not receive.

The famous Guyanese doctor, Leslie Mootoo, was my father’s first cousin so I have several cousins from the Mootoo family. One of them I have maintained contact with over the long years because he lived one block from me in Wortmanville. He drove for the United Nation’s Office that was then on Brickdam at the back of my home.

Since I moved out of Wortmanville, I seldom see him. So a few months ago, I came out of Giftland to enter my car and there he was – parked in an expensive Black Land Cruiser. My question was, “You’re not with the UN any longer?” He said no that he is driving Ms. Roxanne Myers.

I am not going to describe my feelings because space will not provide for it but if Myers thinks filing libel writs all over the place is going to deter people from writing about her, then, she needs to adjust her psychology. When I heard those words, from my cousin, I thought of how absurd my country is.

I just couldn’t understand from all that the world saw through those videos and which are easily available to any person on Planet Earth, how Myers could still be employed at GECOM. How an ordinary clerk from a state office could be hauled before the courts for a misdemeanor while the stables of GECOM remain so unclean, so dirty, so fetid and so ghastly? I end with one of my favourite French quotes that I use so often on this page because I really like it – “God is dead, Marx is dead and I’m not feeling too well myself.”

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)