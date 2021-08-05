Fire Service to now enforce safety regulations

In wake of deadly Apt. building blaze…

Kaieteur News – In wake of the deadly blaze that claimed the lives of two Venezuelan women, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), will now get tougher on enforcing safety regulations for buildings, especially those belonging to businesses.

Sharing his comments with the media, the Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, pointed out that there are certain fire safety rules that that businesses must follow. GFS, he explained, normally conducts inspections to make sure that these business places are in adherence to the rules, and has been doing many of these inspections recently.

Once a business has been found in breach, it will be given a time frame to ensure that the required safety measures are in place. If the business fails to comply within the specified period, its licence can be suspended.

In terms of residential properties, Edoo related to reporters that the GFS will be seeking legal advice to see if it is possible for home owners to be sanctioned for their shortcomings as well.

Building codes and safety regulations have come under the spotlight after two Venezuelan women – Maria Lina Texidor Alonso, 25, and Maria Alejandra Patino Benjamin, 44 – perished in a fire that gutted an apartment building located at Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

The blaze was reportedly caused by an unattended gas stove. However, it is believed that the women’s lives could have been saved if the owner had not breached building codes and safety rules.

It was pointed out that the apartment building was heavily grilled, preventing timely entry by the firemen and there was only one entrance and one exit. Also the apartments were not equipped with smoke detectors or fire extinguishers.

A report has been prepared and handed over to the police force but it is unclear at this time whether any action will be taken against the owner. However, the Fire Chief confirmed that no inspection was ever done by the GFS at the premises and it might be a case of where the owner may have been unaware that he was in breach of the building codes and safety rules.

With the influx of migrants here real estate businesses have been booming, especially apartment rentals. Owners have been renovating their properties and dividing them into apartments. Others have been subleasing properties. This means that they would rent a building, make renovations, and then sublease apartments to tenants.

It has been brought to the attention of this media house that on most occasions the landlords are ignorant of the fact that it is important to ensure that these apartments have safety measures in place if there is a case of a fire or any other emergency.

During a recent outreach conducted by the GFS, it was highlighted that business persons must construct buildings with fire safety in mind. The Fire Chief stated that apart from ensuring that buildings are equipped with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarms, the owners of the building must ensure that the persons occupying the buildings are trained or exposed to fire safety measures.