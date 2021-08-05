Exxon sub-contractor loses personal injury lawsuit brought by Guyanese worker

Kaieteur News – Tanesha Fredericks, a Guyanese woman, has secured a default judgment against a Trinidad and Tobago oil services company operating in Guyana. According to a statement issued yesterday, Federicks secured judgment against Centipede Offshore (Guyana) Inc., a company, which she worked for that provided drilling services to ExxonMobil.

According to legal documents seen by this newspaper, the judgment order was issued on July 20, 2021, at the Georgetown High Court by Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln.

Justice Corbin-Lincoln granted Fredericks in excess of $1M for negligence by the company in so far as they caused her to suffer chemical burns to her finger in October 2020 as well as special damages for medical expenses, loss of income, and loss of earning capacity

In her claim, Frederick’s outlined that the company provided her with gloves that were not suitable to her responsibilities in handling toxic chemicals and cleaning agents.

The claimant had worked as a utilities’ cleaner with the company. She said she was given surgical gloves when she should have been given industrial strength gloves. After complaining several times for better gloves, she was moved around to various departments on the sea vessel.

The documents went on to note that it was only after Fredericks came onshore that she started to feel numbness in all her fingers.

As a result of the burns from the toxic chemicals used on her job, she has now lost feeling in all 10 of her fingers. The document went on to note that the woman sought medical attention at a city hospital and was told that she will not be able to ever feel in all of her fingers again. “Her disability is permanent. The damage done to the nerves in her fingers due to chemical burns was severe and permanent. She will never be able to use her 10 fingers as she did before this unfortunate incident,” the release, which accompanied the legal papers outlined.

Additionally it was noted that Fredericks was being paid less than 30 percent of what the same Trinidadian company pays similar workers working in Trinidad doing the same job.

The statement noted that she was not given the same high quality equipment as her Trinidadian counterparts on the vessel. It went on to state that the woman was ultimately tired after begging for better gloves and work conditions. “She never received a penny from the company for her injuries or compensation. She took matters to the Court and won her case,” added the statement.

Further to that, during her employment with the company, Frederick’s claimed that she never had a problem with the company – she was always punctual and professional and there were no issues that could have resulted in her being fired.

In this regard, Justice Corbin-Lincoln will assess damages in September 2021 and give a judgment sum befitting of her injuries. During the trial, Fredericks was represented by attorneys Eusi Anderson and Mr. Khawn Rodney.