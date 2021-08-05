CLARIFICATION

Kaieteur News on Wednesday carried an article in which Dr. Kwesi Sansculotte-Greenidge explained why the Amaila Falls Hydro Project is unsuited for Guyana’s electricity demands.

In that article, Dr. Sansculotte-Greenidge was given the title United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) policy advisor. Kaieteur News wishes to clarify however that the information used for the article was taken from a letter that was sent earlier this week by Dr. Sansculotte-Greenidge. Dr. Sansculotte Greenidge was not aware that the letter would have been used to inform a subsequent story.

He has since sought to make clear that the statements attributed to him, were proffered in his personal capacity as a Guyanese and not on behalf of the UNDP.