CLARIFICATION

Latest update August 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News on Wednesday carried an article in which Dr. Kwesi Sansculotte-Greenidge explained why the Amaila Falls Hydro Project is unsuited for Guyana’s electricity demands.
In that article, Dr. Sansculotte-Greenidge was given the title United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) policy advisor. Kaieteur News wishes to clarify however that the information used for the article was taken from a letter that was sent earlier this week by Dr. Sansculotte-Greenidge. Dr. Sansculotte Greenidge was not aware that the letter would have been used to inform a subsequent story.
He has since sought to make clear that the statements attributed to him, were proffered in his personal capacity as a Guyanese and not on behalf of the UNDP.
