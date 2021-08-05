Bids open for restoration of City Hall

Kaieteur News – Repairs will soon commence on the dilapidated City Hall as bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the building’s restoration project.

The procuring entity was the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Earlier in the year, during the budget debate, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, had announced that the sum of $100 million had been allocated for the restoration project. Following the Minister’s announcement, City Mayor Ubraj Narine, called the sum a “drop in the bucket”. City Hall, which was commissioned on July 1, 1889, had started to deteriorate over the years, which had promoted many appeals for it to be renovated. Last month, just before tenders were out for the project, the Guyana Fire Service during a routine inspection declared the historic structure a public hazard.

In 2020, a collaborative effort between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), the Guyana National Trust and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) saw the launch of a public trust fund which was aimed at preserving the aesthetics of the 19th Century Gothic Revival structure. This followed the EU’s GY$60 million grant, which had previously financed the feasibility study in 2018 to rehabilitate the building. At the launch, Mayor Narine explained that the M&CC was looking to raise at least US$5.2 million (GY$1 billion) to restore the building.

During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, three companies submitted Expression of Interest (EOI) for the project. According to the engineer’s estimate, the cost for the works is a sum of $630,474,424. The companies that bid were Fides Guyana Inc. with $754,703,223, Bulk & Timber Works Inc. with $465,930,926 and OM Custom Wood Working & Restoration with $686,498,800.