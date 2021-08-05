Despite COVID-19 concerns NGSA sees high countrywide turn-out

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, there was a noticeably high turn-out of Grade Six students, from across the country, to participate in the first day of the 2021 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, urged the candidates to do their best and assured them that she believes in them.

The two-day examination commenced with students writing English papers one and two in the morning and Science papers one and two in the afternoon. Today, the candidates will be writing Mathematics papers one and two in the morning and Social Studies papers one and two in the afternoon.

According to a press release, Minister Manickchand stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulations and guidelines have been put in place to ensure safe and incident-free writing of the NGSA. The Education Minister also noted that positive COVID-19 students will also be able to write the exams under the COVID-19 measures.

The release noted that these measures include the sanitising and washing of hands before entering examination buildings, the wearing of the recommended face mask, observing and maintaining social distancing at all times and the cleaning and sanitising of buildings and furniture.

Candidates are also not required to wear their respective primary school uniforms. However, any candidate not dressed in uniform must be dressed modestly and as best as possible with clothes that bear little or no writing, picture and or diagrams that would give cause or contribute to any form of cheating.

The Education Ministry also expressed gratitude to all teachers who played a major part in making the NGSA exams a success and to ensure that the children are safe.