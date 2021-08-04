YBG/California 2 Guyana Basketball Foundation conduct successful clinics

Latest update August 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 04, 2021 Sports
Youths from Kwakwani, New Amsterdam and Georgetown benefit
Kaieteur News – Dozens of youths between the ages of 13-19 years-old from Kwakwani, New Amsterdam and Georgetown were this past weekend the beneficiaries of valuable knowledge during a series of one-day training camps, compliments of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) which collaborated with one of its major partners, the California 2 Guyana Basketball Foundation, a non-profit USA based entity.
Led by California 2 Guyana Basketball Foundation President Syris Turks and Coach Brad Doan along with a number of YBG Coaches, the sessions were deemed to be a resounding success.
According to the YBG, the California 2 Guyana Basketball Foundation during the height of the pandemic in May, 2020 had donated 60,000 3-ply face masks for distribution by YBG and its partner groups, and once again this year a large quantity of basketball shoes, socks and other gears were donated for players in need.
YBG has further informed that during a recent one-week visit to Guyana, Coach Doan along with his wife Tamika and their two sons, Syris and Barack discussed with the YBG leadership future collaboration which includes creating a pathway for student-athletes to gain exposure in the USA at various levels, yearly camps for players, and training for Coaches/Teachers.
At the end of the tour, an award was presented on behalf of all youth basketball beneficiaries to the California 2 Guyana Basketball Foundation in appreciation of their significant support to school and youth basketball development efforts.
