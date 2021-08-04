Teen remanded on armed robbery

Kaieteur News – Eighteen-year-old William Kowlessar, of Lot 452 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared before a City Magistrate on an armed robbery charge.

Kowlessar made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on Friday July 30, 2021 at Croal Street, while being in the company of others and armed with a knife, he robbed Brandon Mohan and his brother of one Samsung Galaxy A10S cellular phone valued $23,000.

According to facts of the charge, on the day in question, the brothers were walking along Croal Street in the vicinity of the Sophia Bus Park, when the armed defendant approached them.

The court heard that Kowlessar in the company of others ordered Mohan and his brother to hand over their valuables before making good their escape. However, an alarm was raised by the brothers and a policeman who was on duty in the area gave chase after the suspects. Kowlessar was later arrested and placed into police custody.

Kowlessar was later charged and placed before the court for the offence. He is expected to make his next court appearance on August 11, 2021.