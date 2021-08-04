Latest update August 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen remanded on armed robbery

Aug 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Eighteen-year-old William Kowlessar, of Lot 452 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared before a City Magistrate on an armed robbery charge.
Kowlessar made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on Friday July 30, 2021 at Croal Street, while being in the company of others and armed with a knife, he robbed Brandon Mohan and his brother of one Samsung Galaxy A10S cellular phone valued $23,000.
According to facts of the charge, on the day in question, the brothers were walking along Croal Street in the vicinity of the Sophia Bus Park, when the armed defendant approached them.
The court heard that Kowlessar in the company of others ordered Mohan and his brother to hand over their valuables before making good their escape. However, an alarm was raised by the brothers and a policeman who was on duty in the area gave chase after the suspects. Kowlessar was later arrested and placed into police custody.
Kowlessar was later charged and placed before the court for the offence. He is expected to make his next court appearance on August 11, 2021.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GCF on the precipice; poor administrative judgments will damage our cyclists

GCF on the precipice; poor administrative judgments will damage our...

Aug 04, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Dear Sports Editor, Kaieteur News – It is with total dismay our club as well as our fellow member clubs were informed in a Stabroek News article published on...
Read More
Seegobin, Austin propel Mahdia/Movements Family to two-wicket win over Laluni

Seegobin, Austin propel Mahdia/Movements Family...

Aug 04, 2021

Pakistan take series 1-0 after 4th T20I rained out at Providence

Pakistan take series 1-0 after 4th T20I rained...

Aug 04, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor FIFA’s indecisive protest ruling

Letter to the Sports Editor FIFA’s indecisive...

Aug 04, 2021

Golf continues to blossom – second junior camp underway

Golf continues to blossom – second junior...

Aug 04, 2021

GCB peeved with Under-19 World Cup training squad named by CWI selectors

GCB peeved with Under-19 World Cup training squad...

Aug 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]