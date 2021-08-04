Seegobin, Austin propel Mahdia/Movements Family to two-wicket win over Laluni

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – A courageous unbeaten eight-wicket stand of 65 between Deonarine Seegobin and Raydon Austin handed Mahdia/Movements Family a two-wicket victory over Laluni in a 40-over fixture on Saturday.

Staring down the barrel of defeat at 77-8 in pursuit of 141, left-handed opener Seegobin and Austin steadied the chase nicely as their team snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at Laluni, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The home team were put on the back foot early as pacer Keyon Sinclair made early inroads on an uneven track in a match which was reduced to 30 overs.

The energetic Sinclair bowled opener Leon Thomas (03) before he removed national all-rounder Clinton Pestano (09). Fast bowler Leorayan Ramlakhan sent back Derick Tagenarine (09), while Austin removed Vinash Rampersaud (02) as wickets continued to tumble.

Laluni plunged into further trouble as Ershad Ali disturbed the stumps of Julian Mohabir for three, before Shock Wong and Wayne La Rose resurrected the innings with an entertaining sixth wicket stand of 75. Wong struck one four and four sixes before he was lbw to Seegobin for 40, while La Rose made 39 with five towering sixes. The lower didn’t offer much resistance as the home team were bowled out in 27 overs. Austin claimed 2-12 while Ramlakhan had 2-15, Sinclair took 2-17 while there was one each for Seegobin, Ali and Rajkumar Singh.

Mahdia/Movements Family lost opener Travis Drakes, caught off Pestano for three, early in the chase while Omesh Danram was taken off John Blair for 17 which included two sixes.

The visitors lost their way somewhat as the experienced Danny Narayan (05) was run out while spinner Sunil Sarjoo removed Ali (09) before Paul Tyrell (03) was run out.

More drama follwed as pacer Troy Domingo picked up the wickets of Singh (01) and Sinclair (00) in quick succession after he was brought back for a second spell, while Ramlakhan (11) was caught off the steady Sarjoo.

Mahdia/ Movements Family needed something special at this stage, and Deonarine and Austin provided it as they consolidated to secure the win for their team. Despite the heavy outfield which made runs hard to come by, the duo’s reunion blossomed nicely. Deonarine was very watchful as he played the supporting role well while Austin timed the ball sweetly as their team finished on 146-8 in 25 overs. Deonarine stroked one four and one six in an unbeaten 36 while Austin slammed three sixes in scoring 30 not out. Sarjoo took 2-14, Domingo had 2-19 while there was one each for Pestano and Blair.