Pakistan take series 1-0 after 4th T20I rained out at Providence

Kaieteur News – Pakistan won the T20I series against the West Indies after the fourth and final match was rained out at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

Pakistan edged the West Indies in the second T20I by seven runs and that win proved to be the deciding factor in the series as the rest of the matches were severely affected by rain.

Both teams were looking forward to a full series ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which begins in the UAE in October, while local fans were also looking forward to much excitement, but had to leave the venue in disappointment once again.

Both sides remained unchanged from the 3rd washout game, and Pakistan inserted the West Indies on a damp pitch and in overcast conditions.

Openers Andre Fletcher and Chris Gayle put their team on course for a sizeable total as they plundered 30 from three overs before the rain intervened. Fletcher clobbered Mohammad Hafeez for two sixes in the first over to remain unbeaten on 17 which also included one four, while Gayle struck two fours off Mohammad Wasim Jr in scoring 12.

Play was halted at around 11.15hrs and following the lengthy delay, the umpires made an inspection at 13:25 hrs and decided to resume at 14:00hrs after reducing the game to nine overs per side, but the rain had the final say.

(Zaheer Mohamed)