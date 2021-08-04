Murder witness killed as another escapes death for a second time

Fatal shooting in Sophia…

Kaieteur News – After escaping death in early 2020, Brandon Smith, a mechanic had managed to evade a gunman with only the graze of a bullet. While he was able to live to fight another day, his friend was not so fortunate.

Investigators are currently tracking three suspects who they believe are involved in the gunning down of the mechanic’s friend on Monday at 17:50hrs, along B-Field, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Police have identified the deceased man who was also a mechanic as Jaleel Leow, 21, of Dennis Street Campbellville. The suspects who allegedly murdered him go by the aliases of ‘Big John,’ ‘Double Clip’ and ‘Brainer.’ This newspaper understands that they were also involved in the killing of Kevin Campbell, the brother of Brandon Smith, to which, Smith and Leow were witnesses.

According to the investigators, Smith, while in the company of Leow and a female shop keeper, Felicia, was at the time liming along the B-Field Access road, in front of Felicia’s home when two of the suspects rode up to them on bicycles.

The killers reportedly dismounted the bikes and one of them who was armed with a cutlass, approached Felicia and said “Is problem you want?” She had reportedly responded in the negative together with Leow and Smith, she began walking into her yard. Kaieteur News understands that Leow on the other hand was not afraid to stand up to the alleged attackers as he retorted, “yall could get problems if yall want.”

The other suspect, according police, then whipped out a handgun while approaching Leow from behind and fired several rounds, two of which impacted his back. However, not satisfied with the two discharged rounds, the gunman stood over him and shot him two more times to the chest.

Investigators were told that Leow somehow managed to get up and escape but had collapsed in the back of Felicia’s yard and died.

The gunman then turned his attention to Smith and fired a shot at him too but the bullet only managed to graze his right arm before he had an opportunity to escape. Leow’s killers then rode away on their bicycles, but not before turning to Felicia and saying, “We gun kill all ya’ll one by one. You gun be de las one we kill.”

On March 21, 2020 at B-Field Sophia, Georgetown, Kevin Campbell was chopped and stabbed several times about his body just after 8:00hrs at his home allegedly by a 13-member gang.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day of the incident, two men attacked Brandon, while he was standing in the yard of their home. He was stabbed twice with a scissors, one to his abdomen and another to his chest. After hearing the commotion, Campbell rushed to his brother’s assistance and managed to get the attackers out of the yard.

It was reported that the two attackers returned later that day in the company of 11 other males, who were allegedly armed with knives, cutlasses and a pitchfork. Six of the alleged attackers went into Campbell’s house and dragged him outside. The men then allegedly chopped and stabbed Campbell until he collapsed to the ground, before making good their escape.