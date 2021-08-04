Latest update August 4th, 2021 12:50 AM

MoU signed for multi-million dollar agro-processing facility in Black Bush Polder

Aug 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture together with the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and UMAMI Incorporated yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a multi-million dollar agro-processing facility in Black Bush Polder, Region Six.

CEO for GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, receiving a copy of the MoU from Managing Director of UMAMI, Chris Persaud, in the presence of Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha. (middle).

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during his previous visits to Black Bush Polder had announced that an investor had signalled his interest to materialise a processing facility. The construction of the facility is set to commence within the next six months with an employment expectation of over 50 persons.

Minister Mustapha said since assuming office that the intention of the government is to have more value-added products produced for export and domestic consumption.

The Minister had told residents that during a previous meeting with the Minister responsible for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, that in addition to the processing facility, his ministry will be constructing a packaging facility to assist farmers and agro-processors with properly packaging their produce for marketing.

 

