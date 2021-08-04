MARAD sends home unvaccinated staff

– Says non-compliant speed boat operators will lose licence

Kaieteur News – In light of the latest gazetted COVID-19 emergency measures, 50% of unvaccinated employees at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) were yesterday morning sent home for failing to take the requisite vaccines.

They were informed to only return to their job after addressing same.

Yesterday, the Government entity also posted a notice on its Facebook page stating that unvaccinated speed boat operators are not allowed to operate and can lose their licence if found in breach of the new measures. However, up to press time no notice was posted in relation to employees being vaccinated before they are allowed to work.

According to the notice seen by this publication, the employees were informed that, “The law requires that every person must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to these premises.” The notice further stated that the vaccination card, along with official identification must be presented to the security personnel for verification.

However, it was noted that unvaccinated persons will only gain entry by appointment.

According to one of the employees that were sent home, “They had told us before to get vaccinated, but we were told that it’s not mandatory, it was optional now today [yesterday] they saying something different that we MUST get it before we return to work.” The employee also explained that they were informed that they will not be paid for the time they are away from work.

This publication was told that when the employees reported for duty at MARAD’s headquarters, they were called to a meeting where they were informed of the new requirement for staff members by MARAD’s Director General, Stephen Thomas.

It was related to them that the new requirement is in keeping with the Government’s gazetted order, which outlines that persons who are unvaccinated are not permitted to visit Government agencies, unless they have an appointment. However, the orders does not mandate that staff members of Government agencies be vaccinated.

MARAD’s notice yesterday to speed boat operators outlines that captains, bowmen and monitors are required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Like MARAD employees, the speed boat operators must also have their identification and vaccination cards in their possession and must produce same upon request by a police officer, MARAD officer or persons authorised by the Ministry of Health.

According to the notice, no unvaccinated speed boat operator is allowed to operate in any part of Guyana and any person who fails to comply with the new restrictions may result in suspension or revocation of their licence.

The COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory but in keeping with the new gazetted COVID-19 emergency measures, persons who wish to visit public agencies, take part in certain public activities or to operate public transport must now be vaccinated.

The partial vaccine mandate came into effect from August 1 and will last up to August 31, 2021.

Cinemas, casinos and betting shops are being reopened at 40% capacity, indoor and outdoor dining at a restaurant and bar are only allowed at 60% capacity – with only vaccinated patrons being allowed access.

The requirement to be vaccinated does not apply to children under the age of 18 years and vaccinated persons are required to have their identification and vaccination cards in their possession when out in public.