Letter to the Sports Editor FIFA’s indecisive protest ruling

Dear Sir,

Kaieteur News – Strange but not unusual is how best I can describe the ruling of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee (FDC) in relation to the legitimate protests submitted by both Federations of: Puerto Rico and Guyana, in relation to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation (TTFF), fielding an ineligible player Andre Boucaud, in their World Cup Qualifying match; as a second half substitute against the former. While against the latter, despite not playing, the individual was also listed as a substitute. In the (2) two matches the Soca Warriors drew 1-1with the Puerto Ricans, while easily disposing of Guyana 3-0. Editor, it would be remiss of me not to mention that a player can be “red-carded” before, during or after match.

As a consequence Andre Boucaud, who was a “registered intermediary” with the English FA, would have been deemed ineligible for national representation by their statutes. But unfortunately it was a different “ball game with the statues of FIFA, since the goalpost was shifted and by virtue of not wanting to disrupt the administrative blunder of its appointed Normalisation Committee,” in Trinidad and Tobago!

However, for some strange reason a compromise was hastily arrived at, since apart from the T&TFF, CONCACAF and both match Commissioners in the respective matches would have been subject to reprimands. Which is also compounded by the fact that: “National Federations are required to submit their entire squad of officials and players, way in advance for the commencement of a competition/tournament, within a specific timeframe set out by the coordinators”!

Editor, I shudder to accept that perusal of a team’s list wouldn’t detect one iota of skullduggery. Apart from this the timeframe when a protest response should be forthcoming from the respondent(s) .i.e. 48-72 hrs; moreso, with forthcoming matches. Under normal circumstances when a player is “red-carded” he/she automatically misses the next match their team plays. By a similar token: what occurs in the event of a protest being submitted? Isn’t a stipulated timeframe required?

Finally, with the issue of the protest letters, subsequently becoming “water under the bridge”. Nevertheless, both federations, of Puerto Rico and Guyana; should have their case reviewed at a forthcoming FIFA Congress, by way of tabling a motion: towards ascertaining the statutes, in relation the status of a registered intermediary representing a country internationally. Additionally, determining which other confederation apart from CONCACAF, that allows overseas based territories to play in their competitions; but can’t participate in competitions under the auspices of FIFA.

In this aspect I’m referring to France, with the overseas based trio of: French Guiana, Guadeloupe and Martinique. Interest while the (2) two times World Cup winners, in my estimation, aid the development of the sport within the respective territories that more than likely surpasses: the annual subvention that FIFA, allocates to its affiliates.

However, at the end of the day with CFU countries not being privy to such assistance, The presence of the French trio, continues to deprive the lesser developed countries within the confederation, from advancing further in regional competitions, while providing France with a wider “dragnet” for subsequent national representation.

Respectfully yours,

Lester Sealey.