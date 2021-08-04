Guvment nah control wah happen upstairs

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Karma does ketch up with yuh. De guvment bin playing God with cricket. Fuh years now dem bin trying fuh displace de old cricket Board. Dem bin even mek up story how de people accounts not in order.

Dem press and press because some of dem gat friend wah pushing tuh. And dem get through eventually by shocking out de old Board. And now just when is time fuh de new boys fuh show wah dem can do, de man upstairs decide fuh cry. He cry so much dat it rain out two of de three T 20 matches wah dem was to host at Providence.

Is karma ketch up with dem. De rain fall Sunday and wash out de second T 20 match. Was only a half-hour heavy downpour but it flood de ground.

Dem boys feel if Tony bin still in charge of de stadium dat would not have happened. But dem shock out Tony too. Tony would ah gat dah ground in order and rain or no rain cricket woulda play on Sunday.

And yesterday, de rainfall light and steady and again de match get abandon. And as soon as dem abandon de match, de rain stap.

Is de big man above letting dem know dat while dem can control things below, he totally in charge of de things above, including de rain.

It mek dem boys remember de competition wah get organise recently. It coincides with de rainy weather. Dat was one big laugh story. Who does put on cricket matches during de rainy season?

Talk half and remember if yuh want flood bring cricket to Guyana!