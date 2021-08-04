GCB peeved with Under-19 World Cup training squad named by CWI selectors

President Bissoondyal Singh Intervenes…

Kaieteur News – “The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) once again notes with extreme concern the shoddy treatment of Guyanese cricketers by Cricket West Indies (CWI),” a release from the board noted yesterday.

“The GCB has been reliably informed that only four (4) Guyanese are in the training squad of fifty-six (56) cricketers to prepare for selection to the regional team to participate in the Under-19 World Cup Tournament.This is despite GCB’s considerable investment in playing trial matches with livestream feeds and commentary within the region. Though these matches were affected by rain, the players’ and the GCB’s commitment cannot be over stated,” the release further informed.

This ICC Tournament is scheduled to be played in the West Indies in January and February 2022 and already interest is high for what is expected to be a showpiece for international youth cricket.

Just a few weeks ago the GCB was obliged to take issue with CWI over the omission of Veerasammy Permaul, Shimron Hetymer and Romario Shepherd from the Senior Regional Team for the series against South Africa.

“The GCB remains firm in its position that Guyana has a number of very talented under-19 cricketers who must be recognized by the Regional Selectors and whose names will once again be forwarded to CWI with a request for them to be added to the squad.

The GCB will continue to diligently monitor the selection processes of CWI to ensure there is a level playing field across the region. In this regard, the GCB will continue to engage CWI in order to obtain a copy of the “CWI Selection Criteria Policy”. A request had already been made to CWI.”

“President of the GCB, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, on August 02 2021 intervened by discussing with CWI President Ricky Skerritt the selection issue in general and the continuing omission of Guyanese players in particular. On August 03 2021, President Singh also had a discussion with CWI Vice-President Dr. Kishore Shallow on the very matters. President Singh was given the assurance that CWI will address the concerns of the GCB and update him accordingly.

The GCB remains committed to Guyana and West Indies cricket and is prepared to represent the best interests of both,” the release concluded.