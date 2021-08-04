COVID-19 claims lives of two women

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two women who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 54-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 55-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon- Supernaam).

Both women passed away on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 549.

Further, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 24 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,643.

The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 87 persons in institutional isolation, 648 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,327 have recovered from the virus.