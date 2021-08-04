Latest update August 4th, 2021 12:50 AM

Agencies should review policies periodically

Aug 04, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

The complaints levelled against two state agencies by a columnist have some merit. After all, it is unacceptable for simple transactions to be time consuming following the red tape bureaucracy. On the other hand, personnel such as security cannot really be faulted, since they are merely carrying out instructions. They do not see it as their prerogative to bend or to act outside of the issued instructions. That is why it is important for agencies dealing with the public in a large way to always review policies, systems and procedures to ensure these are working in the best interest of all concerned. Nothing is cast in stone. Perhaps, the agencies mentioned in the commentary can consider having forms, which do not require a fee, placed with security for easy access and collection by members of the public. Of course, it can be argued forms are available on the website of the companies for downloading and printing. This in no way negates the right to collect the hardcopy.
Companies can also consider, as happens at a city bank, where officials are on hand and traversing the lines, asking customers the nature of their business and making on the spot decisions, thereby alleviating frustrations and in some cases waiting time. In the end, customer satisfaction is one of the hallmarks of a great customer experience.

Yours faithfully
Shamshun Mohamed

