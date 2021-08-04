Abrams becomes second Guyanese to make women’s 400m Semis

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s 400m women’s champion, Aliyah Abrams, has created history by becoming only the second Guyanese to make it to the semi-final round of Olympic women’s 400m event.

Abrams will be in action this morning from 06:38hrs and will be sprinting out of lane two in the quarter mile showpiece.

The quarter-miler set a new season-best of 51.44s in her heat that featured defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas.

Aliyah now follows in the footsteps of Guyana’s four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey, to qualify for a 400m semi-final to the Olympic Games.

Pompey reached that stage in three separate occasions in London (2012), Beijing (2008) where she recorded the then national record 50.93s, and Athens (2004).

The 24-year-old Abrams was the first Guyanese athlete to qualify for the games, a feat which she achieved since 2019. In her semifinal, she will be seeded again with the defending champion Miller-Uibo, who will run out of Lane 6.

Abrams, in her second Olympics finished fourth in her 400m Heat, which was won by Miller-Uibo (50.50s), while Cuba’s Roxana Gomez (50.76s) and Barbadian Sada Williams (51.36s) rounded off the top three.

Her effort allowed her to lower the previous season best of 51.46s, while her Personal Best remains 51.13s.