15 companies bid to market Guyana’s Oil

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), 15 companies submitted Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the provision of marketing services for Guyana’s oil entitlement from the Liza Destiny vessel. The procuring entity was the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Yesterday too, under this Ministry, bids were also opened for the consultancy to conduct a comprehensive Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI) systematic disclosure feasibility study and consultancy to conduct a comprehensive GYEITI beneficial ownership register scoping study.
Below are the companies and their bids.
Provision of Marketing Services for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s Oil Entitlement from the Liza Destiny FPSO
Individual: Consultancy to conduct a Comprehensive GYEITI Systematic Disclosure Feasibility Study
Consultancy to conduct a Comprehensive GYEITI Beneficial Ownership Register Scoping Study
