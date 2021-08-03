Latest update August 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

The foisting of an Interim Town Clerk is an illegal move

Aug 03, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – As I read the response by Ms. Candace Nelson, who is stated to be the ‘Interim Town Clerk’ of the Georgetown City Council, I fully understand why Mayor Narine has questioned her position on valid reasons. Her response was filled with several red herrings which failed to deflect from the fact that her ‘appointment’ by the Chairman of the Local Government Commission, Mr. Julius Faerber, was neither properly nor legally done. Further, I have read that his unilateral decision did not receive the approval of the Commission neither was it ventilated at their meeting on Tuesday July 27, 2021. Thus, I can assume that her ‘appointment’ is not legal and would recommend that Mayor Narine requests the minutes of that meeting before approaching the courts.
Moreover, I decided to check Cap 28:01 of the Municipal and District Councils Act, to see if there is any position that reads as ‘Interim Town Clerk’ since I have never heard of such a position and found that there is no position with that title. Based on the letter that I have seen circulated by the media, Ms. Nelson’s appointment is as Interim Town Clerk although there is no slated position as such. Therefore, it appears that Mr. Faerber has assumed powers that he has not been vested with in the unilateral ‘appointment’ of Ms. Candace Nelson to a post that does not exist.
In conclusion, I understand why Mayor Narine has shown public discomfort in this situation since any action in cooperation with Ms. Nelson in ‘her appointment’ can be viewed as him condoning an illegality. As we celebrate one year, I call on President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, to help ease this building political impasse so that the citizens of Georgetown are not affected.
Yours truly,
Rohan Jagnaraine

