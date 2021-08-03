President Ali has failed to honour promises on the oil contract and transparency

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – As the country hits the one year milestone of the Irfaan Ali administration, it is reminded that he has failed to honour a promise to re-open the oil contract and to be transparent in governance.

Oil royalty can be a cash cow to obtain the finances necessary to develop the country. We won’t need to beg for resources to fund countless projects. We would get billions of dollars more in revenues every year for every additional percentage in royalty or profit sharing. And we can get another minimum ten percent in royalty and profit sharing that would be the average equivalent of international norms.

The government is reminded that there is rising disgruntlement with its performance – not so much in the delivery of services but in perceived corruption and failure to honour a promise to create 50,000 jobs. Its hold on power is tethering.

On perceived corruption, several contracts have been given out without transparency and bidding. The least costly and capable bidder received contracts. Sheet Piling tender (KN Jul 4) was one example. Also, least qualified and capable contractors were given awards to prepare for heavy rains and floods. We know the results were devastating resulting in billions of dollars in losses that could have been avoided. And now the Tender Board is evaluating bids for pump stations at Cottage in Mahaicony and Andrews in Essequibo. Will connection and/or corruption play any role in the awarding of the contract? Will the contracts be awarded to the most or least qualified bidder in terms of experience, delivery, and quality of work?

The government is given a friendly reminder of what happens when the least competent and capable contractors are awarded jobs to prepare for the expected heavy rains; they failed miserably resulting in widespread damage to infrastructure, crops, homes and livestock. Had the most capable contractors been given public infrastructure contracts to prepare for floods, the effects of the flood would have been mitigated.

Establishing pump station is a highly technical project. It is very critical to have efficient pumped drainage in light of what took place over the last three months. The most technically capable contractor should be assigned the contract. Voters are looking on how this government gives out contracts and governs and don’t like what they see.

The PPP is reminded that in March 2020, citizens voted for the lesser of the evils. The PPP won the election a year ago by a mere 6,700 votes or just one seat. A slight majority rejected the deep racism of the Coalition, changing the government. Now, because of perceived deep corruption, the government would have lost support. Since March of last year, it has lost support. Thus, re-election is questionable unless it changes course and govern transparently and honestly, award contracts fairly, and re-negotiate the oil contract.

Yours truly,

Edward Burrowes