Letter from Saludeen Nausrudeen was deliberately misleading

Aug 03, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I am responding to a letter published in the Guyana Times and Kaieteur News on July 29, 2021, titled “The Diaspora is the most potent resource available for Guyana’s development, let’s not waste it.”
Although UGDGN Corp. did not send the letter written to President Ali to Demerara Waves, it is my responsibility to respond to the deceptive and deliberately misleading statements by Saludeen Nausrudeen.
Nausrudeen, who was not a part of or invited to any of the seven meetings and many discussions with the Diaspora Unit in planning the series of webinars, stated incorrectly:
False 1: “Mr. Forde’s frustration stems from a planned investment webinar that did not happen because of the unavailability of the President.”
Fact: President Ali was neither considered for participation in the webinar nor invited to participate; therefore, President Ali’s availability or unavailability was not a factor in the arbitrary postponement of the webinars as Nausrudeen knowingly misrepresented.
False 2: Nausrudeen erroneously credits the Ali administration with “the establishment of a Diaspora Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
Fact: It was the Ramotar administration that established the Diaspora Unit in 2013-2014.
False 3: Nausrudeen suggests that the postponement of the webinar was also due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fact: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a successful webinar on May 22, 2021(during the pandemic), in which the President, Vice President, and several senior Ministers of the government participated, delivered presentations, and answered questions. This is my final salvo; beyond this, I have no time to waste.
Yours truly,
Wayne Forde

