Guests make ‘about-turn’ after learning of theft at wedding house

Kaieteur News – Plans for a group of guests to enjoy the festivities of a wedding on Sunday evening were ruined after they were forced to return home upon receiving news that there was a theft at the host’s house.

The guests related that they were all decked out in their wedding outfits and were in a car travelling to La Union, West Coast Demerara (WCD), to be a part of the celebration. As they approached the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), one of them received a phone call informing that “the wedding house was just robbed.”

Their laughter and chatter ended as they decided to abort their plans of continuing the journey. As such, the driver turned around the car and the guests returned home where, according to them, “It is much safer.”

Later they learnt that it was not a robbery, but rather a case of theft allegedly perpetrated by two individuals who were hired by the wedding host as hairstylist and make-up artist.

According to police, the theft reportedly took place sometime between 15:00 and 18:00hrs. on Sunday at the bride’s home.

In a police release it was noted that some of the wedding house attendees had left the bride’s home around 15:00hrs. to attend another celebration at the groom’s residence leaving their belongings in rooms and the hired make-up artist and hairstylist behind.

They reportedly returned at 16:20hrs. that afternoon and the suspects left soon after in a taxi. A few moments later, the attendees discovered that their belongings were missing.

Stolen were two Samsung A52 cellular phones valued at $260,000, two Samsung S8 cellular phones valued at 360,000, one G Shock watch valued $70,000, one gold chain valued $50,000, one silver chain valued $15,000, $600 Barbadian currency, one apple Watch valued $95,000, one Samsung S9 cellular phone valued $180,000 and $275 US currency.

According to information obtained by this publication, the host, after contacting police, lured the suspects back to the home where they were arrested.