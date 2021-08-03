GTT and Everest CC ink deal for new squash court

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company and the Everest Cricket Club on July 30th inked a deal to rebuild the Squash Court at the Club. Orson Ferguson, COO of GT&T Business Solutions and Colonel Bhageshwar Murli, Executive Member of ECC signed the contract which will see the thirty year old communications giant in Guyana, providing the funding for the Club to completely make over its squash court.

The new upgraded court will provide better lighting, back glass and a viewing lounge making the players’ and spectators experiences of international standards.

Speaking at the simple signing ceremony, Col Murli thanked GT&T for coming on board with one of the oldest sport clubs (1914) in the country. He said that this squash court will provide our players with conditions that are comparable to what they will encounter when they have to play competitions locally and internationally. He added that it is the club’s policy to have the best of facilities and such will provide for the best talents to emerge. The court will also add to the national stock of excellent facilities available for the sport of squash.

Representing the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co. the Chief Operating Officer of GT&T Business Solutions, Mr. Orson Ferguson said it was an honour for them to partner with ‘this prestigious and premier club’ which had been producing outstanding sport personalities. He and his company have been impressed by the efforts and energy being put into upgrading, expanding and modernizing the facilities of the club. He looks forward to seeing the Everest Squash Court producing national players while others can enjoy safe and healthy competition.