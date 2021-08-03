GCB to accommodate fans from abandoned T20 Cricket Match

Latest update August 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (FCB) will accommodate those fans who were left disappointed due to the abandoned match on Sunday at the Providence Stadium here during the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies.
The GCB in an official release informed the public that tickets purchased for the cricket match on Sunday, August 01, 2021, West Indies v Pakistan will be accepted for entry into the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, for the WI v Pakistan T20 match today, Tuesday, August 03, 2021.
In this regard, those patrons will be accommodated in the orange stand.
