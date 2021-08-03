De riggers vex dem lose

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vincee man bin tell de riggers dat dem must stand up and tek dem licks like a man. Dem boys agree dat whether it is in Olympics or politics, yuh must learn fuh tek yuh licks.

De Americans bin feel dat dem invincible in swimming. So when dem get beat de other night in de women relays dem mekkin all kind of excuse about cheating. But is suh when yuh can’t stand up and tek yuh licks.

De riggers in Guyana tekking on stress. Dem still smarting from losing de attempt to rig de elections. Dem bin think dat dem could cheat and get away with it. But as ole people say, dis time nah lang time. Even dem supporters wah used to come out and protest nah gat time with no cheating. Dem tell dem riggers, “if yuh lose, yuh lose. Tek yuh licks like a man.”

Is like everything de guvment do dem finding fault. Is suh when yuh traumatised. De guvment share out cash grant and dem vex. De guvment announce flood relief and dem vex. De guvment share out hamper and dem face sour. But wha de riggers bin do when dem had a chance fuh do something. Dem nah do nuttin.

But dem wan spoil you and me day because dem nah succeed in rigging. Dem boys wan tell dem dat once yuh is a cheater, yuh is a loser. But if yuh can stand up and tek yuh licks like a man, yuh gan always be a winner, whether yuh lose or not.

Talk half and good riddance to de riggers!