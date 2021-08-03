Latest update August 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De riggers vex dem lose

Aug 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vincee man bin tell de riggers dat dem must stand up and tek dem licks like a man. Dem boys agree dat whether it is in Olympics or politics, yuh must learn fuh tek yuh licks.
De Americans bin feel dat dem invincible in swimming. So when dem get beat de other night in de women relays dem mekkin all kind of excuse about cheating. But is suh when yuh can’t stand up and tek yuh licks.
De riggers in Guyana tekking on stress. Dem still smarting from losing de attempt to rig de elections. Dem bin think dat dem could cheat and get away with it. But as ole people say, dis time nah lang time. Even dem supporters wah used to come out and protest nah gat time with no cheating. Dem tell dem riggers, “if yuh lose, yuh lose. Tek yuh licks like a man.”
Is like everything de guvment do dem finding fault. Is suh when yuh traumatised. De guvment share out cash grant and dem vex. De guvment announce flood relief and dem vex. De guvment share out hamper and dem face sour. But wha de riggers bin do when dem had a chance fuh do something. Dem nah do nuttin.
But dem wan spoil you and me day because dem nah succeed in rigging. Dem boys wan tell dem dat once yuh is a cheater, yuh is a loser. But if yuh can stand up and tek yuh licks like a man, yuh gan always be a winner, whether yuh lose or not.
Talk half and good riddance to de riggers!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Watch this 4-minute skullduggery

 

Sports

56 U19 Rising Stars assemble in AntiguaHigh Performance training to begin following required COVID quarantine period

56 U19 Rising Stars assemble in AntiguaHigh Performance training to...

Aug 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the players for the Rising Stars U19 High Performance Camp in Antigua. The camp has been designed to help lift...
Read More
GCB to accommodate fans from abandoned T20 Cricket Match

GCB to accommodate fans from abandoned T20...

Aug 03, 2021

GTT and Everest CC ink deal for new squash court

GTT and Everest CC ink deal for new squash court

Aug 03, 2021

Third T201 ends in No-Result – WI can no longer win series

Third T201 ends in No-Result – WI can no...

Aug 02, 2021

Back to back titles for Jordan, Sharma captures first GBTI Boys Title

Back to back titles for Jordan, Sharma captures...

Aug 02, 2021

Guyanese Concacaf Elite Referee Assessor Dianne Ferreira-James creates history – Becomes first female to officiate in Gold Cup Final on debut

Guyanese Concacaf Elite Referee Assessor Dianne...

Aug 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Ruminations about the media!

    Kaieteur News – An old man named Ovid apparently was deposited at the Georgetown Public Hospital. His relatives reportedly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]