Cop, pillion rider killed in E’bo crash

Kaieteur News – Romesh Das, a 23-year-old police rank, and his pillion rider, 22-year-old Abdool Shamain, were both killed in a collision last Sunday night on the Essequibo Coast. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred sometime around 19:00hrs on the said night, on the Airy Hall Public Road on the Essequibo Road.

Police investigations have since revealed that Das was proceeding north, on the western driving lane along the public road, on motorcycle CJ 8588. In the meantime, 30-year-old Mahindra Raj, was proceeding south in his motorcar PYY 7890.

Kaieteur News understands that Das reportedly swerved out of his lane, and collided with the car. As a result of the impact, both men fell onto the roadway where they sustained severe injuries about their bodies. They were both picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

This publication was told that Das served as a police rank attached to the Anna Regina Police Station. Das, who was also from the Anna Regina Housing Scheme, served in the Magistrate’s Court under the Court Superintendent’s office.

The driver of the motorcar remains in custody, as investigations continue, and a post-mortem examination is soon to be conducted on the bodies.