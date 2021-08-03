Latest update August 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop, pillion rider killed in E’bo crash

Aug 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Romesh Das, a 23-year-old police rank, and his pillion rider, 22-year-old Abdool Shamain, were both killed in a collision last Sunday night on the Essequibo Coast. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred sometime around 19:00hrs on the said night, on the Airy Hall Public Road on the Essequibo Road.

Dead: Romesh Das

Police investigations have since revealed that Das was proceeding north, on the western driving lane along the public road, on motorcycle CJ 8588. In the meantime, 30-year-old Mahindra Raj, was proceeding south in his motorcar PYY 7890.
Kaieteur News understands that Das reportedly swerved out of his lane, and collided with the car. As a result of the impact, both men fell onto the roadway where they sustained severe injuries about their bodies. They were both picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
This publication was told that Das served as a police rank attached to the Anna Regina Police Station. Das, who was also from the Anna Regina Housing Scheme, served in the Magistrate’s Court under the Court Superintendent’s office.
The driver of the motorcar remains in custody, as investigations continue, and a post-mortem examination is soon to be conducted on the bodies.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Watch this 4-minute skullduggery

 

Sports

56 U19 Rising Stars assemble in AntiguaHigh Performance training to begin following required COVID quarantine period

56 U19 Rising Stars assemble in AntiguaHigh Performance training to...

Aug 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the players for the Rising Stars U19 High Performance Camp in Antigua. The camp has been designed to help lift...
Read More
GCB to accommodate fans from abandoned T20 Cricket Match

GCB to accommodate fans from abandoned T20...

Aug 03, 2021

GTT and Everest CC ink deal for new squash court

GTT and Everest CC ink deal for new squash court

Aug 03, 2021

Third T201 ends in No-Result – WI can no longer win series

Third T201 ends in No-Result – WI can no...

Aug 02, 2021

Back to back titles for Jordan, Sharma captures first GBTI Boys Title

Back to back titles for Jordan, Sharma captures...

Aug 02, 2021

Guyanese Concacaf Elite Referee Assessor Dianne Ferreira-James creates history – Becomes first female to officiate in Gold Cup Final on debut

Guyanese Concacaf Elite Referee Assessor Dianne...

Aug 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Ruminations about the media!

    Kaieteur News – An old man named Ovid apparently was deposited at the Georgetown Public Hospital. His relatives reportedly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]