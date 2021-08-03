Appointment of Chancellor, Chief Justice dependent on Harmon recognising Govt. as legitimate – Head of State

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has said that the confirmation of the Chancellor and the Chief Justice is dependent on the Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, recognising his government as legitimate.

During a press engagement yesterday to mark one year since swearing into office, the President called on Harmon to concede to the legitimacy of his government so that they can move forward with other orders of business.

“I am sure Harmon definitively knows who also the Leader of the Opposition is and who is the President so the ball is in his court to do the right thing and I’m hoping… I’m a very positive person. I’m hoping that very soon, he will stop his reckless statements about the government and do what is right in the interest of the people of Guyana,” the President said in response to questions about the delayed confirmations of the two top judicial officers.

The procedures for the appointment of Chancellor and Chief Justice are outlined in Article 127 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of Guyana. Article 127 (1) states specifically, “The Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall be appointed by the President after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition.”

Ali said the failure by Harmon to recognise him as legitimately elected has prevented any form of consultation. Earlier this year, the Opposition Leader made a public call on the President to confirm the acting Chancellor of the Judiciary and the acting Chief Justice.

Back then, it was noted how regrettable it is that Guyana remains without a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice. But this has been the case during the last three presidencies in Guyana after a constitutional amendment was made to allow the two top judicial office holders to be appointed substantively by the President after obtaining the agreement of the Opposition Leader.

Currently, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards is performing the duties of Chancellor and Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire is performing the duties of Chief Justice. They were both appointed by former President David Granger in 2017.

Guyana’s last substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary was Justice Desiree Bernard. She served until 2005 and was in that position before the constitution was amended.