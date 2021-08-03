56 U19 Rising Stars assemble in AntiguaHigh Performance training to begin following required COVID quarantine period

Kaieteur News – ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the players for the Rising Stars U19 High Performance Camp in Antigua. The camp has been designed to help lift the players to the next level of physical and mental skills development, in the ongoing preparation programme for the 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies in January and February next year.

The players have begun arriving in Antigua over the past weekend.

Along with targeted coaching sessions, the players will also compete in warm-up matches, and more intense “trial” matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground international venues. The final squad of 18 players will be selected for the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Tour of England in September where they will play six Youth One-Day Internationals.

“Given all the challenges we faced over the last twelve months, a huge amount of work has taken place across the region to identify and start developing those players in the provisional pool for the ICC U19 World Cup,” said Graeme West, CWI’s High Performance Manager.

“We are now bringing the players together for an unprecedented trial series in Antigua that will provide them with the opportunities to showcase their talent and their readiness for center stage. After four rounds of matches the group will be reduced and those players retained will attend a High Performance Camp with 18 of those players traveling to the United Kingdom to play six Youth ODIs against England as part of the preparation for the World Cup. The West Indies Rising Stars U19 Tour will reward those players that perform well in the trials and show a hunger and desire to learn and improve.”

West thanked the various Territorial Boards for helping to facilitate the unusual selection process and more customized preparation approach, which became necessary due to the evolving and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. He also outlined the contribution of a few of those CWI coaches who have played a key role in developing the Rising Stars programme.

“The technical programmes created by Head Coach Floyd Reifer, have been delivered by coaches keen to provide support to our stand-out talents. Gregory Seale has led a Strength and Conditioning Programme engaging enthusiastic and experienced local support to work with every player. The games in England will allow the support staff to begin developing team strategies and to get a greater understanding of each player and what they will bring to the team.” West said.

“Player Development Manager Ayana Cooper has developed a Personal Development programme, delivered remotely over the past 18 weeks that featured Mental Skills, Sports Nutrition, Anti-Doping, Anti-Corruption, Financial Management and mentoring sessions with current International players and former U19 players.”

FULL SQUAD (with home territories)

• Barbados: Rivaldo Clarke, Hakeem Perryman, Tariq O’Neale, Johann Layne, Shaqkere Parris, Nimar Bolden, Giovonte Depeiza, Kwame Patton, Kamario Grant, Achilles Brown, Romario Brathwaite

• Guyana: Matthew Nandu, Mavindra Dindyal, Isai Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth

• Jamaica: Brandon English, Steven Wedderburn, Jordan Johnson, Justin Beckford, Andel Gordon, Nicholas Lewin, Oneil Roberts, Javid Simpson, Tamari Redwood, Gavasta Edmond

• Leeward Islands: Jaden Carmichael, Akadianto Willett, Anderson Amurdan, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Kelvin Pittman, Nathan Edward

• Trinidad and Tobago: Shiva Sankar, Matthew Gittens, Sion Hackett, Anderson Mahase, Isaiah Gomez, Vasant Singh, Aaron Bankay, Kyle Roopchand, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Nick Ramlal, Tariq Mohammed, Justin Jaggessar, Amrit Dass, Chaydon Raymond, Rajiv Ramnath, Kyle Kissoondath

• Windward Islands: Divonie Joseph, Udell Preville, Tyran Theodore, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Tiron Charles, Keygan Arnold