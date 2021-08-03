30-year-old woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – Yesterday the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that a 30-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. In a statement, the Ministry noted that the woman passed away on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 547.

Further, via its COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry within the last 24 hours recorded 22 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,619.

Presently, there are 12 patients admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 90 persons in institutional isolation, 749 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,221 have tested positive for the virus.