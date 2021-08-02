Third T201 ends in No-Result – WI can no longer win series

Kaieteur News – On Emancipation Day in Guyana, West Indies were looking to break the shackles Pakistan had them by beating the visitors for the first time in a T20I game since 2017 to level the four-match series 1-1.

This would have meant that the deciding game would have been from 11:00hrs at Providence tomorrow.

However, the rain God had different plans and the match ended in the second no-result of the series following a similar result in the first game in Barbados.

Pakistan have won all four series against West Indies in this format since they first clashed in 2011 and with the victors winning its 12th game against the Caribbean side on Saturday, West Indies knew that they had to beat Pakistan for only the fourth time to keep the series alive.

But now, the best West Indies can do is win tomorrow, which will draw the series and will mean that the Regional unit will not have defeated Pakistan in this format in five consecutive series.

The start of the third T2OI at Providence was delayed by 15 minutes because of mid-morning showers in what was a must-win match for the West Indies.

After electing to bat in overcast conditions on a track which looked good for batting than the one used on Saturday, West Indies made the forced change of replacing injured Evin Lewis with Andre Russell.

The hosts immediately demonstrated positive intent as Andre Fletcher, who was bowled second ball by Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday, hit him for six off the second ball of the contest yesterday.

The Grenadian then eased Mohammad Wasim back over his head in the second over for another six before torrential rain, six minutes into the contest, sent the players scurrying off the field after 1.2 overs with the score on 15 without loss.

Fletcher was on 14 and Chris Gayle, back his customary position as opener, on one.

There was no return to field and game was officially called at 14:15hrs, the latest time the game could have restarted as a five-over contest.

Scores: No result West Indies 15 for 0 (Fletcher 14*, Gayle 1*) vs Pakistan

(Sean Devers)