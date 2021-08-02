Robb Street becoming a “war zone” between foreigners and bandits

Kaieteur News – Robb Street, Georgetown is on the verge of becoming a “war zone” between the foreigners and locals, since there are increasing incidents of the former being repeatedly targeted for acts of robbery. Yesterday, when this publication visited the area, some Venezuelans who took up residency there, highlighted some of the attacks that they see taking place and what they too are enduring.

Robb Street over the years has been an area that is highly populated by foreigners, mainly Brazilians, Cubans and more recently Venezuelans.

The Venezuelans told reporters that it was only last Friday night that two women who live in an apartment building on Cummings Street, heading home were attacked and robbed by bandits. One of the women during the ordeal was stabbed, while the other escaped unharmed. It is alleged that the men took away the injured woman’s belongings which included her cellphone.

In a similar incident, another Venezuelan national, a male in this instance, recounted that he too was robbed. The man said sometime last month he was sitting at a corner on Robb Street when two knife wielding bandits approached him and relieved him of his money and cellphone. The man said he tried to fight back, but one of the perpetrators picked up a rock and threw it at his head which left him injured. While recalling that terrifying experience, the young man showed reporters his scars, and indeed, a mark was seen on the right side of his head.

The foreigners are claiming, that after 19:00hrs it is unsafe or dangerous to go outside, as bandits it appears, would usually patrol the streets. And because of that, along with the lack of police intervention, they said it has prompted some of them to fight back with these individuals who they say are local persons.

While reporters were taking their report, just a stone’s throw away, media operatives witnessed one such attack where two youths were assaulting a foreign national as he was walking on Robb Street. The duo was armed with a piece of wood in their hands as they attacked the young man. He was punched to the face and shoved to the ground, and as they were about to beat him, the Venezuelans who were speaking with reporters rushed to save him. They began cursing in Spanish and some of the men threw beer bottles at the youths as they made good their escape.

One of the Venezuelans told Kaieteur News that they were attempting to rob the foreigner.

Moments after the commotion, two police officers on patrol motorcycles were stopped by Kaieteur News reporters who related what happened and told the police that it was more than likely an attempted robbery.

While doing so, local food vendors across the street who witnessed the ordeal shouted at the officers telling them to pay no mind to the reporters. “Aye yall don’t listen to them leave them bais alone, is not no robbery,” they said.

They then continued (probably unaware that reporters were present) “We ain’t know what them come here for, them is trouble makers, they like pick trouble. Them is thieves.”

Nonetheless, the officers went to the direction where they were seen talking to the same youths, but no arrest was made.

While this media house was at Alberttown Police Station, enquiring about another matter, one of the foreigners called and claimed that the youths came back and were armed with cutlasses. The woman added that they had to escape in a taxi just to protect themselves from the youths.